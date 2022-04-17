BEVERLY — Endicott College’s School of Visual and Performing Arts will hold a two-day art sale, auction and community event to raise money to directly support humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine.
The event is sponsored by the School of Visual and Performing Arts and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Task Force
Set for Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, the event features an art sale, silent auction, educational panels, as well as music and interactive activities provided by students and organizations around campus.
The event will be held in the Carol Grillo Gallery of Endicott College’s Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts 406 Hale St., Beverly, from noon to 2 p.m. on both days.
Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and Ukrainian fare will be served.
