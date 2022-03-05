WEST NEWBURY — The environmentally focused group West Newbury Wild and Native — or WN2 — plans to continue its education campaign by planting demonstration gardens around the community.
WN2 member Linda Schaeffer received approval from the Select Board onFeb. 28 to kick off the effort by filling an area near the entrance to the Pipestave Hill Recreation Area with a patch of plantings.
Also known as learning landscapes or teaching gardens, demonstration gardens can be designed to showcase native plants, trees and wildflowers and to encourage bees, birds and other pollinators to remain.
Other possibilities might be a garden that highlights sustainable growing methods and techniques, or one whose focus is on a particular species for study or inspiration for home gardeners, landscapers, artists and others. A butterfly field is another possibility, Schaeffer said.
WN2 members will provide materials and labor for the initiative — with no cost to the town — other than a possible annual delivery of wood chips and access to a nearby water spigot. Schaeffer envisions this as a multiyear project.
“It’s not going to be one and done,” she said. The group held off on designing the garden until obtaining approval from town officials.
The designated area at the Pipestave Hill entrance runs from the fence to the beginning of the driveway abutting Route 113, a triangle of land that Schaeffer identified as being near “a beautiful oak.”
“It’s very visible,” she said, noting the heavy traffic pattern on Route 113 and the nearby public playing fields.
Schaeffer had already contacted the director of public works, whose highway barn also resides on the town-owned section of Pipestave, along with the consultants at TEC, who are conducting a safety study near the crosswalk that connects Page Elementary School to the recreation area. Keeping lines of communication with them as this process unfolds is important, the Select Board agreed.
“I just don’t want you to do something and a month later the backhoes come in and tear it up,” board member David Archibald told Schaeffer. Chair Rick Parker advised her to be cautious not to impact visibility in the area.
The unanimous approval was contingent on WN2 being responsive to the results of the safety study, which are expected in June.
Prior to voting, Parker said he strongly supported WN2, attended the group’s meetings, and donated to its cause. Because he receives no economic benefit from the group, it was determined there was no conflict of interest and he could vote on the motion.
