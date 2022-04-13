DANVERS — Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its inaugural Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament at Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton on Tuesday, May 31. It is hoped that this will become an annual event.
The organization will be raising money to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or under construction in seven towns.
With a 1 p.m. shotgun start and a scramble format, the game will be even more interesting when players purchase a Golden Hammer Ticket that includes two mulligans, five raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 casino hole and two strings; each string is of varying length and allows the player to move their ball that much closer to the hole.
“This is a great way to support Habitat and the work we do to provide local affordable housing, while also enjoying a day of golf! We hope you can join us!” says Heather Johnston, director of charitable giving.
For nongolfers, there is an opportunity to support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any one of eight levels.
To learn more and to register, visit: https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/.
About Essex County Habitat for Humanity
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit builder of affordable homes. Established in 2020, following a merger between Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity and North Shore Habitat for
Humanity, they serve families across all of Essex County. As the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the largest nonprofit homebuilder in the world with a network of over 2,100 branches, Essex County Habitat builds decent, safe, and affordable homes in partnership with the families who need
them. Each partner family works alongside volunteers to build their home. The affiliate has delivered on their mission for over 150 families to date.
To help fund its work, Essex County Habitat operates two ReStores, one located in Lawrence, and the other in Peabody, where it sells new and previously owned furniture, appliances, building materials, and homegoods at greatly reduced prices. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, please visit EssexCountyHabitat.org.
