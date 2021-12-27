NEWBURYPORT — An Afghan family of nine is settling in after recently arriving at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Church members welcomed the family, which includes seven children ranging in age from 6 to 17, through a partnership with the International Institute of New England.
The family is the first from Afghanistan to arrive in Newburyport through Operation Allies Welcome.
More families are expected to arrive in the near future since St. Paul’s has space for at least one more large family.
Members of the High Street church originally planned to welcome a family of 13, followed by a family of 11, but their arrivals were delayed.
St. Paul’s rector, the Rev. Jarred Mercer, said the church will do what it can to help the International Institute of New England, which is working to resettle hundreds of families from Afghanistan, in addition to continuing its work with refugees and immigrants from other parts of the world.
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport is also converting space at its parish hall on Pleasant Street to welcome a large family in the near future.
These families were among the thousands evacuated when the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan in August.
Mercer said church officials helped the first family register their seven children, including two sets of twins, with Newburyport Public Schools. They plan to start school in January after the holiday break and are “looking forward to it,” he said.
The family will continue to live in converted space at St. Paul’s while the church and the International Institute of New England work to find permanent housing.
“They’re settling in,” he said. “They seem to be comfortable here, which is great. Helping them on the path to self-sufficiency through language learning, jobs and getting in the schools are the long-term steps.”
Language is the biggest barrier right now, Mercer said, noting that the family speaks Dari and has not learned any English yet.
The school district has registered for a translation service, which will allow someone to provide virtual translation services for the children while at school.
The family’s case worker has been providing translation assistance for the church these past few weeks but even when translation help is not available, Mercer said there are other ways to connect with the family, such as passing a soccer ball around or just by being around one another.
“What’s been wonderful is just the delight that humans can have with one another even when we don’t have language,” he said, explaining how the family is made up of “open, generous and outgoing people.”
“Smiles and human interaction can speak louder than language sometimes,” the rector said.
The church does not need any more bedding or donations of that kind, Mercer said, noting how grateful he was to see an outpouring of support from the community over these past few weeks.
“It’s been moving and touching the way that the community has gotten involved,” he said, thanking everyone who stepped up to help.
Financial donations are still welcome since they will continue to help the family “toward long-term self-sufficiency, which is key,” Mercer said.
“If you can imagine, settling in this area, the great financial pressures and needs are going to be difficult moving forward,” he said.
Contributions can be made at http://stpaulsnewburyport.org/give (note that the gift is for Afghan evacuee housing) or by check to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950 (with a note in the memo line). All gifts are tax deductible.
