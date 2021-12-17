BOSTON – A former corrections officer who brought a contraband cellphone to an inmate and also tried to smuggle illegal drugs into Middleton Jail was among 21 people charged Wednesday in a drug trafficking ring that stretched from New England to Puerto Rico, authorities said.
The former officer, Gregorit Sanchez, 27, of Haverhill, was charged with illegal distribution of narcotics and conspiracy to distribute narcotics, according to federal authorities.
More than 10 kilograms of cocaine and $200,000 cash were seized during the investigation into the drug trafficking ring, which involved local and state police, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and federal agents.
Sanchez is accused of bringing the contraband cellphone into the jail for Elvis DeJesus, 30, of Lawrence, who was being held there on state firearms charges, according to information from the Department of Justice.
Then, on Nov. 11, “Sanchez attempted to smuggle a package containing fentanyl, cocaine and Suboxone into the Middleton House of Correction for DeJesus. The package was seized as Sanchez was arriving for work, according to the DOJ.
Sanchez and DeJesus were part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine, fentanyl and other controlled substances with activity that spanned across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine and Puerto Rico, according to federal authorities.
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said when authorities “learned Mr. Sanchez may be planning possible illegal activities inside our walls, we immediately reported him to federal authorities and worked cooperatively with these agencies throughout the investigation.”
“On Nov. 11, Mr. Sanchez attempted to smuggle in a large amount of illegal drugs into our facility, but we stopped him, seized the evidence, and terminated his employment. He was an employee for less than one year. If we had not caught Mr. Sanchez, his alleged actions would have put our employees and incarcerated population at a significant safety risk,” said Coppinger, in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
“Stripping Mr. Sanchez of his sheriff’s badge does not begin to take away the stain he has left on the courageous and dedicated work of his 570 fellow employees. We are proud of the work we do here and proud of the service we provide to our Essex County communities. We hope that this investigation serves as warning to those on the outside who may be trying to bring their illegal activities into our correctional facilities — we will find you and we will prosecute you,” Coppinger said.
In May 2020, law enforcement began investigating a Lawrence-based drug trafficking organization. Since December 2020, intercepted communications between members of the DTO and their associates revealed that the defendants allegedly distributed fentanyl and cocaine in and around the Lawrence area, according to charging documents.
In addition to Sanchez and DeJesus, the following people were arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and other controlled substances:
- Joseph Correa, 31, of Lawrence.
- Jose Martinez, aka Bebo,” 28, of Lawrence.
- Luis Martinez, 25, of Lawrence and Manchester, N.H
- Alberto Marrero, aka Gordo, 40, of Lawrence.
- Madeline Correa-Dones, 50, of Caguas, Puerto Rico.
- Mavi Rosario, 30, of Lawrence.
- Sonvi Rosario, 31, of Lawrence.
- Fauris Guerrero Valdez, aka Duro, 25, of Lawrence.
- Luis Perez Frias, 20, of Lawrence.
- Freddy Reyes Concepcion, aka Franchve Gonzalez Irizarry, 49, of Lawrence.
- Alex Rafael Hernandez Mercedes, 36, of Lawrence.
- Felipe Martinez, 59, of Lawrence.
- William Rivadeneira, 28, of Haverhill.
- Jeremy Eaton, 25, of Lunenburg.
- Nestor Emilio Olaverria Fuster, aka Pablo Pizarro-Rosa, aka Chiquitin, 58, of Lawrence.
- Othoniel Lara Gonzalez, aka Jose Ramirez aka Anibal Pena aka Chirpa, 52, of Lawrence.
- Zacharia Mohamed, 26, of South Portland, Maine.
- Victor Ramon Melendez, 33, of Norwich, Conn. remains at large.
- Pablo Rosario Pablo aka Angel Ayala Roque aka Cuco, 56, of Methuen, was also arrested today and charged in a separate criminal complaint with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Investigators said the drug trafficking organization is lead by Correa, who sold drugs in both wholesale and retail quantities and employed couriers and stash house operators to store and distribute drugs, including the mother of his children and her sister.
