SALISBURY — Jayne Arnold, a former Salisbury Housing Authority member, allegedly stole thousands of dollars earmarked for tenants to pay for gambling excursions and other expenses, according to Newburyport District Court documents.
Arnold, 67, was arraigned Monday on a single count of larceny over $1,200 and released on personal recognizance. She is due back in court May 13 for a pretrial hearing. While awaiting trial, Arnold must not handle any transactions for the authority and must stay away from those who reported her to police.
She lives at Great Meadow Village Apartments, the same public housing complex on Beach Road where her alleged victims live. Upon learning that, Judge Allan Swan decided not to ban her from the complex.
Arnold withdrew thousands of dollars from a fund used to pay for holiday parties and dinners for Great Meadow Village tenants, according to court records. The money mainly comes from donations.
The Board of Selectmen appointed Arnold to the Housing Authority in June for a five-year term. A selectmen spokesperson said Arnold resigned from the authority about the time police charged her. When asked for a comment related to the offense or the appointment, the spokesperson said selectmen declined.
Arnold denied stealing the money, calling it "a total setup."
"This has not been proven. I have never stolen anything in my life," Arnold said during a phone call Monday afternoon.
Arnold had access to at least five Great Meadow Village Tenant Association accounts at the Institute for Savings in Newburyport, including two savings accounts, a checking account and two certificate of deposit interest-earning accounts.
While Arnold was in charge of the accounts, she closed one of the CD accounts and deposited the money in the checking account. She then made several ATM withdrawals from the account and wrote checks in her name so she could cash them, according to Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney's report.
The withdrawals began just before she was appointed to the Housing Authority. She cashed a $200 check for herself on the day she was appointed, June 28, and two more for the same amount about the same time.
In September, she made three cash withdrawals from or near Plainridge Park Casino. Two of the withdrawals totaling $400 took place at the casino and another for $200 occurred at a nearby Plainville ATM.
Before the ATM withdrawals, Arnold began reimbursing herself for gas and other expenses despite not having authorization to do so. Verney eventually received a warrant to search the association's bank accounts, according to the officer's report.
The withdrawals continued into October. Arnold closed the savings account and another CD account, funneling the money to the checking account. By the end of October, Verney estimated she had stolen $1,555 from the account.
"Arnold was entrusted by the Great Meadow Tenant organization with the money raised by donations in order to benefit the organization," Verney wrote in his report.
In November, two Great Meadow residents, including one who served as the association's secretary, visited the police station and provided more records of the transactions since Arnold gained access to them, according to Salisbury police Officer Timothy Rivet's report.
The transactions included the same ATM withdrawals but added purchases from Walmart, Amazon, Market Basket and The Dollar Store. Some of those purchases, Rivet wrote, could have been for the benefit of the authority such as $339 for screen houses.
"(The two residents) did state that Jayne has a gambling addiction, and in a few instances several of the ATMs used were either at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Mass., or several banks/ATMs in Plainville, Mass. At no time did the Great Meadow Village Tenants Organization host a casino trip or allow funds to be used there," Rivet wrote in his report, adding that Arnold was the only person who had control of the organization's funds.
Rivet reported that $4,626 was spent or used from the account during the time Arnold had access.
After attempts to speak to Arnold went for naught, Verney charged her with larceny in November, according to his report.
