BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A former Massachusetts state trooper walked out of court as a free man after pleading guilty to domestic assault and related charges Wednesday involving his ex-girlfriend.
Bryan Erickson, 39, of Groveland, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 268 days in jail, which he has already served, along with a one-year suspended jail sentence, after pleading guilty to three domestic violence charges and an obstructing charge following a Jan. 31, 2021 incident in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Erickson was further ordered not to contact the woman involved and to undergo batterers’ intervention evaluation and any other counseling or treatment plan as directed.
The woman called 911 at 2:50 that morning from an Exeter residence and said Erickson assaulted her. He sped away from police and was later arrested at the Groveland home he shares with his wife and two young children.
“I never thought this would happen,” said the woman, in a statement read during the court hearing Wednesday.
Erickson, a former Marine and a 10-year trooper who held the rank of sergeant, submitted a letter of resignation, effective Oct. 21, to the Massachusetts State Police. A spokesperson said he was given a “dishonorable discharge.”
“Our internal affairs investigation remains open, and we will complete that now that the criminal case is adjudicated,” wrote David Procopio, state police spokesperson, in an email Wednesday.
Defense attorney Hank Brennan described Erickson’s actions on Wednesday as “noble,” noting his family is his priority.
“A noble parent would do anything to protect and care for their children. Even if that involved some form of self sacrifice. There is nothing more important to Mr. Erickson than his children and his family. There is no doubt Mr. Erickson is a noble man,” Brennan said after the court hearing.
A police affidavit said during an argument Jan. 31, Erickson took his girlfriend’s cellphone and threw her on a bed. He “wrapped her arms around her on the bed and knelt on her upper thigh area so that she could barely breathe and could not move” and “put his hand on her neck and one of his fingers down her throat” to stop her from screaming, according to the affidavit.
Erickson was also accused of head-butting the woman twice, according to court papers.
Brennan previously described the girlfriend as being angry because she and Erickson had broken up.
Erickson’s wife applied for a harassment prevention order against the girlfriend in October 2020 after an incident at the family’s Groveland home, according to court documents.
The woman showed up at the home at 12:55 a.m., demanding to speak with Erickson’s wife and asking to show her something on her phone, according to a report his wife filed with Groveland police.
The wife told the woman, who appeared to have been drinking, to leave the property, according to court records. Groveland police allowed the woman to call someone for a ride and for someone to drive her vehicle home, the records say.
