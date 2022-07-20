WEST NEWBURY — The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport installed its new officers and board members during ceremonies June 30.
The new officers are Stuart Deane as president, Barbara Griffith as treasurer and Judy Corsetti as secretary. The immediate past president is Steve Di Camillo.
Board members are Erin Fournier, Russ Liddle, Mike Viccaro, Steve Chanin, Joe Murphy and Jim Noyes.
Presiding over the ceremonies was New England District President Rick Lunetta of the Needham Exchange Club. Also in attendance was Past National Exchange Club President Bob Harb of the Haverhill Exchange Club.
The National Exchange Club was founded in 1911 in Detroit, while the local club was founded in 1976. The Exchange Club’s four service areas are Americanism, service to youth, the prevention of child abuse and general community service as needed.
The local club is perhaps best known for the organization of Kids Day in the Park during Yankee Homecoming and the Field of Honor flag ceremony on the Bartlet Mall in early September.
The club recently awarded college scholarships to three graduating seniors from Newburyport, Pentucket Regional and Triton Regional high schools.
