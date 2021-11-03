NEWBURYPORT — In honor of their service, the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport is offering free coffee and doughnuts at Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to noon. All veterans and those still on active duty are welcome.
Changing Tides is at 92 Pleasant St.
The club is also offering free coffee and 15% off pastries to veterans at Battle Grounds Coffee Company at 33 Pleasant St. each Tuesday in November from 7 to 9 a.m.
Americanism is one of four service areas of the local Exchange Club, which conducts the annual Field of Honor on the Bartlet Mall each September. The others are youth service, the prevention of child abuse, and general community service as needed.
