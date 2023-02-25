NEWBURYPORT — The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport is sponsoring two camperships with Newburyport Youth Services to honor past member Bob McGrail, who died in 2019.
With money collected in McGrail's memory from donors to the New England District Exchange Clubs Foundation memory, the camperships will allow those with financial need to participate in summer or after-school activities at NYS that might otherwise be out of reach.
The mission of NYS is to create quality programs, events and services for the city’s youths in safe and supportive environments that encourage growth, self exploration and empowerment, according to a new release.
“We would be honored at accept a donation for summer camps for two children,” said Trish Boateng, support coordinator for NYS.
“The $600 would likely mean that we could do two weeks for each child – amazing!" Boateng said in the release. "The City Council will need to approve the donation at their Feb. 27 meeting, which would actually be a nice time to also honor Bob.”
McGrail was a charter member of the club in 1976, a past local president in 1981-82 and one of the club’s two New England District presidents in 1987-88.
But for many years, he was also the club's heart and soul with a lively personality and dedication to the group and community service. He had a classic way of making each person he met feel special, and he had a special fondness for projects that enriched the lives of children, according to the club.
The club will continue to fund these sponsorships each year, allowing McGrail’s spirit of giving to live on in a way that would have been special to him
“It warms my heart to know that two deserving children will be able to enjoy a camping experience,” said McGrail’s widow, Cheryl. “It brings me back to my own time as a child attending camp and enjoying the enriching experience that all children should know.”
The Exchange Club, established locally in 1976, is part of the National Exchange Club, founded in 1911, to provide services that make communities better places in which to live.
The local club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. at the Starboard Galley. Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.