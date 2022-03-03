AMESBURY — After five years in the role, Natalie Hildt Treat is stepping down as executive director of C-10 Research and Education Foundation, a nonprofit watchdog group focused on the safety of the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant.
Under her leadership, C-10 upgraded and expanded the Citizens Radiological Monitoring Network, the only independent field monitoring network surrounding a commercial nuclear reactor in the country, according to the organization.
Treat also oversaw the group’s legal challenge to NextEra Energy Seabrook’s management of the concrete degradation known as alkali-silica reaction, which secured improvements in how Seabrook must measure and monitor concrete cracking at the plant’s safety structures.
She has worked with Massachusetts Democratic Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and other elected officials to push for stronger oversight of the plant, and her efforts have gained recognition of the role of C-10.
C-10 has been invited to meet with Christopher Hanson, chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, on March 11 to discuss the watchdog group’s safety concerns relative to Seabrook.
Treat, who will continue her involvement by serving on C-10’s board of advisors, will start a position with the Boston-based nonprofit Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use in late March.
“It has been an honor to lead this important group for the past five years,” she said in a statement. “When I became the executive director and learned about the impact that C-10 has made, I said to myself, ‘Wow. Every person living in the plant’s 10-mile emergency planning zone owes a debt of gratitude to this group for their efforts to keep us all safe.’ I feel that even more strongly today.”
Treat leaves C-10 with a three-year strategic plan that includes efforts to reach new audiences and to develop new environmental research projects.
“Natalie has been exactly the leader C-10 needed,” said Patricia Skibbee, president of C-10’s board of directors. “She has done spectacular work at C-10, and we will miss her profoundly.
“She has led us into the 21st century on tech, and has established vital and solid relationships with our regional, state and local elected officials and with members of the press,” Skibbee continued. “Due to her work, C-10 has become a trusted source for factual and detailed information on the plant’s ongoing operational safety issues.”
C-10 is actively seeking to fill the executive director position. For more information on the group, visit C-10.org.
