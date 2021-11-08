NEWBURYPORT — Local photographer Suzanne DeGeorge will exhibit her work at Anna Jaques Hospital starting Nov. 17.
The exhibit, “My New England,” reflects her love for New England landscapes and seascapes – from majestic mountains to the wondrous ocean.
The exhibit, which runs until Dec. 15, is sponsored by the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association. Part of the proceeds from sales will go to the association, whose primary goal is to raise money for the hospital.
DeGeorge has lived in many states, from Texas to Massachusetts, and has always had an interest in photography since getting an old Brownie camera when she was 9.
It wasn’t until DeGeorge moved to Newburyport that she started taking her photography more seriously. She said photography is her passion and allows her to unplug, live in the moment and capture nature’s beauty.
DeGeorge’s photos have been published in the Newburyport Guidebook for 12 years and several have graced the cover, including this year. A photo card company recently purchased the rights to use one of her photos for a Thanksgiving card.
Her photos have also been used by various local businesses and can be found at several places in town as well as in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
More of her work can be seen on her website, www.sdegeorge.com, and on Facebook and Instagram at Suzanne DeGeorge Photography.
