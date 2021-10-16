NEWBURYPORT – Beginning Oct. 17 the Colby Farm Lane yard waste facility will begin Sunday hours and continue through the last day of operation on Dec. 12. Hours on Sundays will be 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. Regular Tuesday through Saturday hours remain from 7:30 a.m. To 2:30 p.m.
Composting food waste and pumpkins versus the trash benefits the city and the environment. Pumpkins can placed in leaf bags or curbside or backyard compost or you can drop them off at at the yard waste facility (no sticker needed); food waste barrels (locations are the parking lot at Cushing Park, at the corner of Kent Street and Washington, the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 115 Water St., and by the gate of the yard waste facility on Colby Farm Lane.
Anyone who subscribes to a compost pickup services can include pumpkins in their green curbside bucket.
Bagged leaf collections will take place on the following Saturdays: Nov. 6 and 20, and Dec. 4.
Residents should follow these guidelines or leaves may not be picked up: have leaves out by 6 a.m. on the day of pick up; place leaves only in brown leaf bags or loose in a marked barrel; if in a bag, fold over bags at the top; no wood, brush, rocks, or plastic bags will be accepted.
Anyone who wants to recycle books should be aware the book bin at Cushing Park has been moved to
the Bresnahan School at the North Atkinson Street entrance. Books other than encyclopedias can be dropped there.
Cub Scout pack 21 and Troop 251 will be holding an electronics fundraiser on Oct. 30 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Nock Molin School at 70 Low St. Fees apply.
Email portcubs@gmail.com for additional information.
Note that Veterans Day is a holiday that doesn't affect trash or recycling collection schedules.
For additional information, go to www.cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-465-4410, or e-mail us at lhanke@cityofnewburyport.com.
