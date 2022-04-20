SALISBURY — Pettengill Farm will become the center of magical enchantment all over again when the Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk makes its return along with the Salisbury Art Stroll this weekend.
The Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk started nine years ago as a fundraiser for the Salisbury Elementary School Parent Teachers Association.
This weekend marks the sixth annual Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk. Its 2020 and 2021 programs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds will benefit the Salisbury Elementary School Parent Teachers Association, as well as the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Parks and Recreation administrator Jenn Roketenetz said she hopes to see more than 250 fairy and gnome homes made by local professionals, families, children and businesses set up throughout a one-mile, wooded path through Pettengill Farm leading to the salt marsh and back.
“We are nearing 200 registered houses but we also get a ton of walk-ins and we’re hoping to break the world record, which is 250,” she said. “We have school classrooms who do them, individuals, families, we have garden clubs that do them, landscapers and schools that come out and put installations in the woods.”
Roketenetz added that she and her volunteers have made sure to create a “completely unplugged event” where cell phones, YouTube and TikTok are superfluous and unnecessary, allowing children of all ages to experience true magic.
“I would say the most rewarding thing is when a kid is crouched down and looking in the windows of a little fairy gnome home and they say, ‘I think I saw one!’ They genuinely believe they saw something in there,” she said.
The Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk will take place Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Little house makers and children under 2 years old get into the Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk for free but admission is $7 per person, $25 for a four-person multipack.
Salisbury Art Stroll
While the kids can enjoy the magic of the fairy gnome houses Saturday and Sunday, the Pettengill Farm front lawn will also be the site of the eighth annual Salisbury Art Stroll.
Seven bands, including the Ryan Fitzsimmons Duo, Pete Massa and the Zach Fields Drum Studio High School Rock Ensemble will be playing over the weekend, while more than 80 local artists and crafters will display their works on the Pettengill Farm front lawn.
“We have pottery makers, glass blowers, woodworkers, potters and other artisans,” Roketenetz said.
Pettengill Farm has been an excellent partner over the years, according to Roketenetz, who said she cannot imagine a better venue to hold the Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk and Salisbury Art Stroll.
“They are ridiculously incredible to us and the amount of work that they put into in preparing for this event would blow your socks off,” she said. “They are a wonderful friend to the community.”
Pettengill Farm is located at 45 Ferry Road, Salisbury.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.