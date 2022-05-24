AMESBURY — At least two families were forced to sleep elsewhere Monday night after a three-alarm fire damaged multiple Hope Drive condominiums.
No one was injured after fire broke out inside 25 Hope Drive about 5 p.m. The fire spread to 27 Hope Drive before a firewall prevented flames from entering 29 Hope Drive, according to Amesbury Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan, adding that 31 Hope Drive was spared of any damage.
Local police and the department's fire investigative unit are determining what caused the fire inside the connected condominium units but as of Tuesday, the cause remains undetermined.
Nolan said firefighters were briefly cleared from inside the units until a water feeder line was added but that did not play a factor in putting out the fire.
Upon arrival, Amesbury firefighters, with mutual aid from Newburyport and Salisbury, found heavy smoke showing from the eaves and attic area of a two story, four-unit condominium complex. A resident who called 911 had already evacuated and no one else was inside.
A second-alarm was struck, bringing additional mutual aid to the scene and into town to cover Amesbury fire stations. Crews quickly attacked the fire, and reported the bulk of the flames knocked down by about 5:45 p.m.
Fire damage was mostly contained to the unit of origin on the second floor, and to a shared wall on the second floor. The first floor sustained smoke and water damage.
Residents of all four units were temporarily displaced after natural gas service was cut. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to assist residents.
The Amesbury Fire Department was assisted at the scene by city building, plumbing and electrical inspectors as well as National Grid, and Amesbury Emergency Management.
Firefighters from Newburyport, West Newbury, Salisbury, Newbury, Merrimac, Hampton, N.H., South Hampton, N.H., Seabrook, Kingston, N.H., East Kingston, N.H., Plaistow, N.H., and Hampton Falls, N.H. worked the fire and assisted as directed.
A rehab unit from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services provided mutual aid at the scene and at Amesbury stations.
