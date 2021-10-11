NEWBURYPORT — Historian Kate Clifford Larson appears on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss “Walk with Me,” her new biography of civil rights pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Larson, who also wrote a best-selling biography about Harriet Tubman, about Hamer’s indomitable spirit of revolutionary change, her extraordinary ability to transcend the poverty and injustice of her early life in racist Mississippi, and her determination to attain and solidify for Blacks the most fundamental of rights in the U.S., the right to cast a ballot.
Larson has described Hamer as using every resource she had to advance the causes of voting and women’s rights, including “her anger, her courage, her faith in the Bible, and her conviction that hearts could be won over and injustice overcome.”
The Morning Show airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
