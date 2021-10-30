BOSTON -- The fate of a plan to bring Canadian hydropower to Massachusetts to help meet the state's renewable energy needs is in the hands of Maine voters.
On Tuesday, voters in that state head to the polls to consider whether to allow construction of a 145-mile hydropower transmission corridor through western Maine.
The referendum will ask voters if they want to ban construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and require a two-thirds vote by the state Legislature for large-scale transmission projects on public land.
The ballot question targets the $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect project, which is overseen by Central Maine Power Company and seeks to import up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Hydro-Québec’s dams. Most of the power would be sent to Massachusetts along the transmission corridor.
A similar referendum was knocked off the ballot last year by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, but opponents of the project gathered 80,000 signatures to make this year's ballot and changed the wording of the question to pass legal muster.
The possibility that the hydropower project could be scuttled by Maine voters has major implications for Massachusetts' clean energy goals.
A 2016 law requires Bay State utilities to buy hydropower and other renewables to address climate change and diversify the state’s energy portfolio.
Avangrid, parent company of Central Maine Power, argues that the clean energy project is good for Maine and the environment, and it will reduce carbon emissions that scientists say are contributing to a warming planet.
The group Clean Energy Matters, a political action committee supporting the project, says the project will create 1,600 jobs and will mean lower energy bills for consumers.
"Two-thirds of the Clean Energy Corridor will be built alongside existing power lines," the group said in a statement. "The rest will run through a commercial working forest, where logging has gone on for generations."
But opponents say the project will carve through scenic swaths of forest in the North Maine Woods and lead to a loss of jobs and recreational tourism.
They've described it as an "extension cord" running through the state to Massachusetts that would provide few, if any, benefits to Maine.
"Real jobs that Mainers have now in the biomass industry, related forest products industry, and recreational tourism would be in jeopardy if this line is approved," said Sandi Howard, of the group No CMP Corridor, a coalition opposed to the project. "This project would result in a net job loss, not a gain."
In Massachusetts, officials have been scrambling to import hydropower after a first choice for the procurement was ditched. A proposed 192-mile transmission line through New Hampshire was rejected by state regulators in 2018 amid concerns it would hurt property values and the Granite State's tourism industry.
Meanwhile, Bay State leaders face ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
A climate change bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in March requires the state to meet incremental goals every five years to reach a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 before meeting the 2050 goal.
The plan calls for expanding the use of wind power, solar and hydropower.
Overall, the hydropower project is expected to deliver 1,200 megawatts of clean power a year to the New England power grid.
Environmental groups, which have prodded Massachusetts to move away from its reliance on fossil fuels and natural gas, want the state to accelerate a switch to wind, solar and renewable energies.
While some environmentalists support hydropower as an alternative to expanding the use of natural gas to heat homes and keep the lights turned on, they point out that hydro also has downsides.
Among those are forests lost to flooding for new dams, the release of carbon dioxide from trees decomposing after floods and lower river levels.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.