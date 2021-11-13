WEST NEWBURY -- The fate of a Main Street landmark remains unresolved as town officials continue to contemplate what’s next for Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.
Following a two-hour meeting in late October, the Select Board agreed this month to investigate what is needed to bring a proposal to the Annual Town Meeting next spring to put a preservation restriction on the building and sell it to a private buyer. The takeaway from the brainstorming meeting was that the most reasonable alternatives to what now appears to be an unfeasible plan to rehabilitate and update the aging building are either to sell it to a private entity who can restore it, or raze it and create a memorial park on the property. Preserving the facade and using the interior space for historical document storage was another option suggested.
The board directed Town Manager Angus Jennings to contact Spencer & Vogt Group Architects -- the consultants the town hired to help with the project -- to get a sense of how much it would cost to develop a proposal that authorizes the property’s disposition subject to a preservation restriction. The goal would be to float the idea of tapping Community Preservation Act (CPA) administrative funds to the Community Preservation Committee at its next meeting on Nov. 18. A zoning change is also needed to allow for private use of the property.
In 2019, the consultants prepared restoration plans through the design development stage. But last summer, bids on the project came in well above the $1.5 million in CPA funds voters approved spending on the work two years ago. The town received just two bids on the job, one for $2,109,600 and the second for $2,251,800.
Of the $1.5 million allocated, $250,000 in existing CPA funds targeted design services, with a 2.5% interest borrowing from future CPA funds planned for the remaining $1,250,000. The Finance Committee did not support the proposal at the time.
In correspondence with the Select Board last week, resident Elisa Grammer noted that the hours town staff were spending on the project also needed to be factored into the cost analysis. Although not quantified, this cost has been “substantial,” Jennings acknowledged. ''During that period of time, there were other important initiatives that got less staff time than they would have, but for this project."
Board member David Archibald said he had contemplated a community-wide fundraising campaign until he realized it would mean around $1,000 per household. The town has been looking into grants to cover the work for 10 years but they all offered “orders of magnitude less than what is needed,” he noted. “Bake sales and whatever just aren’t going to cut it.”
Located at 363 Main St., the two-story, 2,400-square-foot Gothic revival building was constructed as a Civil War Memorial in 1900. Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 2016, the hall served as a local library and a meeting space for veterans and other community organizations. Voters approved using $99,000 in CPA funds to stabilize it in 2015. The actual expense was $75,544.
Since the active Community Preservation Committee funded project is now in limbo, the money dedicated to it should no longer be used because the two alternatives under consideration are “too far afield” from the original plan, said Jennings.
Although he favored the original $1.5 million expenditure, board Chair Rick Parker contended the 2019 Special Town Meeting was “loaded” with people who wanted to preserve the building and wasn’t necessarily representative of the whole town.
“If this goes back to a town meeting again, it should be an annual town meeting not a special town meeting,” Parker said. He also stressed the importance of giving voters choices so they understand this was not a unilateral decision by his board.
“I don't think it should be up to us on our own to decide,” he said.
If not for legal reasons, then for political reasons Jennings said he felt it would be wise to develop the historic preservation documents and tie them to any town meeting vote. Board member Wendy Reed suggested the buyer might want to be at the table when the restriction is crafted. Selectmen preferred that the bid selection process for a buyer be based on qualifications, not on the highest price offered.
“We need to know the nuts and bolts of how to do it,” said Archibald, emphasizing that “buildings can be restored and there are people that want to do it.”
"We can’t just not do anything," said Parker. "We can't just keep kicking it down the road."
