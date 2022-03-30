NEWBURYPORT — In the two months since the City Council voted to purchase 57 Low St., city officials have put together a feasibility plan for the site and renumbered the property as 59 Low St.
Kim Turner, manager of special projects in the mayor’s office, presented the plan to the council Monday night and explained the reasoning behind the change in address.
The council voted unanimously Jan. 31 to purchase a parcel of 57 Low St. from the National Guard using $220,000 from the free cash account.
When the city moved forward with the purchase — officially receiving the deed Feb. 8 — the land was divided in two and a new parcel was created. The larger parcel, not owned by the city, includes the National Guard armory building and the Powder House.
To avoid confusion, the Assessor’s Office and the Office of Planning and Development decided it was best to renumber the site, Turner explained.
The property purchased by the city at 57 Low St. is now known as 59 Low St.
Over the past couple of months, members of the new mayor’s office, the city engineer, planning director, conservation administrator and representatives from Newburyport Youth Services have met and discussed details and desires for the site, Turner said.
One condition of the council approving the property’s purchase was that the city engineer put together a site plan by March 31, showing the feasibility of what could go on the site within the parameters of current zoning and wetland restrictions and parking and storm water requirements.
Turner presented that site plan Monday, showing what would be possible if Newburyport Youth Services moved to the site and renovated the building.
She worked with City Engineer Jon-Eric White and Assistant Engineer Diane Gagnon “to create kind of a plan that would show the most square footage that we believe we could fit on the site under the current regulations and the associated parking that would need to correspond to that square footage.”
If the city moves forward with using the site for Newburyport Youth Services, the current thinking is to renovate the building and build a modular and prefab gym on the front.
The site plan shows 20 parking spaces, or one per every 500 square feet of the building.
The plan meets zoning setbacks and keeps the 25-foot wetland buffer intact, Turner said.
City officials also discussed needing to reflag the wetland line. It was most recently flagged in 2019, so it is due to be reflagged by the Conservation Commission through a request for determination of applicability.
Turner said she and the city conservation administrator, Julia Godtfredsen, have been to the site numerous times and taken soil samples.
“We have no reason to believe that the wetlands flagging will be any more impactful on the property than it is currently,” Turner said. “In fact, there are areas where it could be pushed back slightly, but we won’t really know for sure until we can have a wetland scientist take a harder look at this property.”
The Low Street site is not zoned to allow a community center within the business park, but an ordinance, co-sponsored by council President Heather Shand and Councilors at large Connie Preston and Bruce Vogel and introduced to the council Feb. 14, seeks to change that.
The council Committee on Planning and Development has a joint meeting with the Planning Board scheduled for April 6 at 7 p.m. to discuss the ordinance further.
Turner said the next steps for the Low Street site include moving forward with the zoning change request for a community center and filing a request for determination of applicability with the Conservation Commission to establish and approve the wetland line.
The city also plans to review quotes from three architects regarding plans and estimates for reusing the current building for Newburyport Youth Services, revise the site plan as new information becomes available with the goal of proposing two design options, and prepare a phased plan with associated costs for the site.
At the same time, city officials plan to review the next steps for the Parks Department, which would need a home if Newburyport Youth Services takes over 59 Low St., and the former Brown School on Milk Street, which needs a long-term plan.
