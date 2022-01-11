NEWBURYPORT — Middle Street Foods is well known locally for its coffee and French pastries but the restaurant is also looking out for more than just its customers.
The owners began taking up a food collection for the Greater Newbury Elder Pet Fund last month that continues to bring in bags and bags of pet food.
It was the heroic effort of a police officer saving a dog in distress that led Newbury Animal Control Officer Carol Laroque to establish the Greater Newbury Elder Pet Fund in 2015.
“A dog was hit by a car on Route 1 and it was during a snow and sleet storm,” Larocque said. “The dog had been sent off into the marsh area and the tide had come up. The dog was half submerged in water.”
Larocque said she was able to find the dog, and with the aid of a Newbury police officer, they were able to rescue the animal.
“This officer came into the water with me to put the dog on a stretcher and take it to the vet,” Larocque said. “The dog ended up not making it but the people were so grateful for our help that they sent us each a gift of $100.”
Larocque and the officer had no interest in keeping the money. So they worked with the town and Old South First Presbyterian Church in Newburyport to create the Greater Newbury Elder Pet Fund, which they founded with their combined $200.
“There has been such a great response from the public,” Larocque said. “The money only goes to help elders with their animals’ medical bills.”
Older people tend to have older pets and with that comes many medical issues, according to Larocque.
“This can become very costly,” Larocque said. “People can’t afford to pay for things like having a tooth removed, which is about $1,400 just to walk in the door.”
The fund also pays for the distribution of pet food along with First Parish Newbury Food Pantry.
Justin Radulski is the co-owner of Middle Street Foods, where she started a pet food collection for the fund in mid-December.
“We have been getting a ton of stuff,” Radulski said.
Radulski recently received four bags of Purina pet food from a store customer.
“We love being able to help the people around us and we love animals,” Radulski said. “This is really good and we’re going to keep this up as long as we can. It doesn’t take up all that much space and we like to help the animals.”
Larocque said Middle Street Foods deserves recognition for its generosity.
“They gave us so much food the last time I came to pick it up, I had to have a gentleman come and help me out,” Larocque said. “They have been so generous and you have no idea the need. The food has been going out almost as fast as it has been coming in.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
