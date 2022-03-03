SALISBURY — Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is one of a number of area humane organizations that stepped up last month to help after more than 90 cats were surrendered from a Tewksbury home.
The local organization took in 15 of the cats, with the others being sent to other agencies, including Tewksbury Animal Control.
The identity of the cats’ previous owner has been not been revealed, but the individual reportedly became overwhelmed and contacted authorities Feb. 22.
All 15 cats at Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society underwent exams that revealed multiple medical conditions, including upper respiratory illness, eye issues and advanced dental disease.
“Upper respiratory infections are common for cats housed in crowded and stressful conditions,” shelter director Britney Fox Hover said in a statement.
“Many of these cats have extensive eye issues from untreated infections, with at least one of the cats requiring immediate eye surgery,” Hover continued. “Most of these cats will also need dental procedures to address their severe, painful dental disease.”
The rescued felines are beginning their road to recovery and although frightened, they have exhibited sweet personalities, the shelter reported. This prompted staff to dub them the “fruit cats” and give each of them a sweet fruit-themed name, such as Papaya, Mango and Watermelon.
The rescue organization is hopeful that concerned members of the community will step up to donate and help offset the cost of this care.
“MRFRS is committed to providing each of these cats with the medical treatment necessary,” said Gail A. Lynch, president of the board of directors.
“Our veterinary partner has examined the cats and we now know their medical care is expected to reach thousands of dollars,” Lynch continued. “While this is a significant unbudgeted cost for MRFRS, we will do everything we can to get these cats healthy and ready for adoption.”
Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.mrfrs.org/helpcats
