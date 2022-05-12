ROWLEY — Jessica Felizardo won a two-year seat on the Trustees for the Public Library in the only contested race during the town election Tuesday.
According to unofficial election results, Felizardo of Glen Street received 196 votes to Morphew Lane resident Karen Hawks’ 191 to earn her seat, while Teresa Yannetti of Wethersfield Street recevied 369 votes, Karen Zierniak of Hammond Street received 365 votes, and Thomas Glenn Blakeney of Wethersfield Street (362 votes) all ran successful, uncontested campaigns for three-year seats.
A pair of seats on the Board of Selectmen were also on the ballot.
Selectman Deanna Marie Peabody Ziev of Wethersfield Street will serve another three years on the board after receiving 390 votes, as will Christine Kneeland of Hammond Street, who received 339 votes.
David Zizza ran uncontested for a three-year term on the Board of Assessors and received 387 votes, while fellow Hillside Street resident Jennifer Haag ran an uncontested race to serve five years on the Planning Board, winning 375 votes.
Mark Cousins of Newbury Road also ran an uncontested race for reelection to another three-year term on the Municipal Light Board and received 387 votes.
Municipal Water Board member Bernard Cullen of Wethersfield Street won another three years on the board after receiving 363 votes in an uncontested race Tuesday.
Another Wethersfield Street resident, Matthew Ziev, won a three-year term on the Cemetery Commission with 398 uncontested votes, and Wilson Pond Lane resident Paul Lees ran a successful, uncontested campaign to serve another three years as shellfish commissioner with 376 votes.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
