AMESBURY — The city will soon be able to purchase a new ladder truck for the Fire Department after being awarded a federal grant of more than $947,000.
Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan said Friday that Lt. Rob Serino and Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush applied for a fiscal 2020 Assistance to Firefighters grant from FEMA and were told by Mayor Kassandra Gove's office on Friday that the city had been awarded $947,619.05 to purchase the new truck.
"We will be replacing our 23-year-old fire truck," Nolan said. "It has served the city well, but we are in desperate need of a new ladder truck."
In a press release, Berkenbush thanked Serino for writing and submitting the grant.
"Our old Amesbury Ladder One has served our city very well and it's time to be replaced," Berkenbush said. "Towards the end of its life, it was one of the oldest ladders still in service."
Gove said in a press release that she is thrilled to have received the grant notification from the office of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
"Receiving a federal grant for almost $1 million is an incredible achievement, and these funds will be well utilized by our Fire Department," Gove said.
State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, also thanked Warren and her staff for their advocacy in a press release.
“This grant will help to ensure that (Chief Berkenbush) and the members of the Amesbury Fire Department have the proper equipment to continue to serve the residents of Amesbury and keep them safe,” he said.
According to an email from communications director Caitlin Thayer, the grant must be accepted by the City Council. The Fire Department's Truck Committee is currently meeting with manufacturers to find an appropriate replacement.
"The Truck Committee is looking to purchase what's called a quint, which has a ladder and a pump," Thayer said. "Once chosen, it can take roughly one year for the truck to be built and Amesbury to receive it."
Thayer added that an aerial ladder truck is estimated to cost $1.26 million, and the balance is expected to be included in the fiscal year 2022 capital plan.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is designed to help equip and train emergency personnel, as well as enhance efficiencies and support community resilience. According to FEMA, the program has awarded 1,464 awards totaling $224.9 million over the past 20 years.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
