WEST NEWBURY — A race for a seat on the Board of Water Commissioners appears to be the only contest in the annual town election. Voters will also have a chance to weigh in on a ballot question for an agricultural excise tax when they go to the polls May 2.
Incumbent Richard “Dick” Cushing is receiving a challenge from John “Jack” Duggan for a three-year term as water commissioner. Cushing was first elected to the three-member board in 2016 and reelected in 2019.
Other residents whose names appear on the ballot include incumbent Richard “Rick” Parker, who is seeking a second term on the Select Board. He was first elected in 2019.
Incumbent Dena Trotta is running for another term on the Pentucket Regional School Committee. Trotta was elected to the regional board in 2016 and reelected in 2019.
Loretta Harrigan is running for a seat on the Board of Assessors that is held by Tom Atwood. Atwood is not seeking reelection.
Incumbent Thomas Fahey of the Board of Health is running again. He was elected to fill a three-year-term on the health board in 2020.
Associate Planning Board member Deborah Hamilton is running for a full-member position on the board to which she was recently appointed. The five-year seat was left open when incumbent Jake Cormier decided not to run for reelection.
Three incumbents are seeking three-year terms as trustees of the public library: Ashley Adams, who was appointed in December to fill the remainder of Sherry Temple-Pruyn’s term; Fredric Chanania, first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2019; and Marcia Sellos-Moura, appointed in 2012, elected in 2013, and reelected in 2016 and 2019.
Laura Collins is running for a one-year seat as library trustee. She was appointed in June to fill the seat of Wendy Reed, who was successful in her bid last year to serve on the Select Board. If elected, Collins will fill the remainder of Reed’s term on the library board.
Incumbent Robinson Shively seeks three years as constable. He was elected to fill a two-year term in 2020.
No one pulled nomination papers for a three-year term on the Park and Recreation Commission, meaning that the win could go to the candidate who receives the most write-in votes.
A ballot question will determine whether voters want to eliminate the excise tax on any nonexempt farm machinery, farm equipment, farm animals and fowl.
A “yes” vote would authorize the town not to impose the excise tax; while a “no” vote would continue the excise tax already in place.
The last day for candidates to withdraw nomination papers is March 31 at 5 p.m. The final day to register to vote is April 5 at 8 p.m. Polls are open in the Town Annex, located behind the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St., on Election Day. The annual and special Town Meetings are to be held outdoors near the Community Bandstand on May 14 at 9 a.m.
