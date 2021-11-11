NEWBURYPORT — Fifth-graders at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School recently used their engineering and design skills to honor veterans as part of the Future Engineers We Heart Veterans Pin Design Challenge.
Forty-five students submitted entries to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics challenge, which asks students in grades 4-8 across the U.S. to create a 3D model of a pin that thanks veterans for their service.
The fifth-graders, who are students in Jacqueline Rousseau’s technology and Kristen Daigle’s STEM classes, used the web app Tinkercad to create their 3D model.
In addition to learning new technology and design skills, the students were able to practice using new vocabulary words such as “parameter” and “prototype” as part of the project, their teachers said.
The challenge is funded by Battelle — the lead organization of the Army Educational Outreach Program — in partnership with Future Engineers, an organization that offers free, online STEM challenges for students.
Each pin will be judged predominantly on how well the design would help a veteran feel appreciated, but the quality of the 3D design and the creativity and originality behind it will also be taken into account.
The top 10 finalist designs will be 3D printed, glued to pin backs, if necessary, and handed out to veterans who visit the National Veterans Memorial Museum in Columbus, Ohio.
Each finalist will also receive a $100 gift card toward a professional 3D print of their design. The winner of the challenge will win a 3D printer to be donated to the school, library or organization of their choice.
The following are some of the students’ explanations for their pin designs:
“My pin design is a heart. It has wings and it says ‘thank you’ with stars. It represents a fallen soldier floating to heaven.”
“My pin design shows appreciation and gratitude for all veterans. It is a speaking bubble that says ‘Thank you hero’ in black bubble letters.”
“My pin design shows appreciation/gratitude by how it says ‘Keep On Going.’ This shows how even when times are tough, veterans persevere and keep on going. Thank You!”
“My pin describes how much we need veterans and we can’t do it without them. It shows how much I appreciate them for what they do or what they did. I think it takes a lot to fight in wars and maybe even died for America, and that is why I appreciate them. I also appreciate them if they did not fight because they were there and ready to fight and was doing small things that really matter even if they don’t think so.”
“My pin is a American flag with five stars instead of 50 because that is too much stars to put.”
“For my design, I did a heart and in it, I have two white stars. I have white stars to describe the start of the United States. I have three lines of red, white and blue. I also did a Navy blue heart. My final thing I did is a word, this word is called hope. Hope is what Leia says when she gets the plans. But in this way, I mean hope because it stands for ‘hold on, pain ends.’ My grandfather was a Commander in the Navy. He was a survivor because he had hope. He had to jump out of a airplane in a middle of a war and just “hope” he would survive and he did. I didn’t get to meet him, but he is still the coolest guy ever.”
“My pin shows how grateful I am for those people and I put a American flag on my pin to show my country and how I’m so thankful for everyone who served in the wars.”
“My pin has a crazy large forest, and a little yellow cottage. It shows that veterans keep our world and home safe. Thank you.”
Entries for the challenge close Nov. 18. Finalists will be announced Jan. 28 and winners will be announced Feb. 4, according to the Future Engineers website.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
