AMESBURY — A much-needed annual tradition will return after a year off when the Police Department hosts Fill-A-Cruiser on Saturday.
The event gives people a chance to drop off canned goods, toiletries and other necessary items to benefit Our Neighbors’ Table.
Fill-A-Cruiser will take place in the Stop & Shop parking lot at the CarriageTown Marketplace on Route 110 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Juice boxes, hearty soups, peanut butter, meals in a can (such as SpaghettiOs and Chef Boyardee), and toiletries are the items most needed.
“This gives people a chance to grab a few things when they go to the store. A box of cereal, a couple cans of soup and they can drop it off,” said Tom Hanshaw, a special police officer with the department. “Things like that are good and are in need and can really help out.”
Hanshaw said his department started the tradition in 2005 but had to take last year off because of the pandemic.
“We’ve had people go to BJ’s and Sam’s Club over the years and they would buy cases of canned vegetables and soups and toilet paper and paper towels,” Hanshaw said. “They’d get these big items and they would drop them off.”
He said the first Fill-A-Cruiser featured a police cruiser that was filled with canned goods.
“That filled up pretty quick,” Hanshaw said. “Then, we used to use our big crime scene truck but that would fill up pretty quickly, too. Now, we just have the Our Neighbors’ Table truck parked right there and we load that up.”
Melanie Bouchard, the community engagement manager at Our Neighbors’ Table, said the charitable food bank has been able to make use of virtual food drives and online fundraisers during the pandemic.
Bouchard added that Our Neighbors’ Table’s partnership with the Greater Boston Food Bank has helped to keep the local supply chain going strong enough to continue to support its 12 northeastern Essex County communities – from South Hampton, New Hampshire, down to Boxford.
“We are thrilled that we are able to do these partnerships with the community,” Bouchard said. “That was something that was a struggle for us last year because we weren’t able to take donations of food in from the community. That was a big hit to our family and group engagement.”
She said Fill-A-Cruiser is an important community event.
“This is such a great way for us to reach more people in the community and keep building those partnerships,” Bouchard said. “So we are psyched to have this back.”
Hanshaw said he is glad to see the event return after taking a year off.
“People can get things in advance and drop them off that morning,” Hanshaw said. “They can also drop it in a box at the police station, if they like.”
Our Neighbor’s Table website: www.ourneighborstable.org/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.