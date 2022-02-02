NEWBURYPORT — A film showing and discussion at The Screening Room on Sunday will also serve as a fundraiser for an Afghan refugee family living in West Newbury.
The cinema will show “Flee,” the story of Amin Nawabi, who left Afghanistan as a boy and kept his journey as a refugee a secret for more than 20 years.
Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s film, recently shortlisted for two Academy Awards — Documentary Feature and International Feature — could make Oscar history this month if nominated for both of those categories, plus Best Animated Feature.
In the past year, more than 600,000 Afghans have been forcibly displaced, either internally within the country’s borders or externally as refugees.
Several families are resettling in the area — one sponsored by West Newbury Congregational Church, two with help from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on High Street and one with assistance from the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church on Pleasant Street.
To learn more about Afghan culture and what it means to be a refugees, attend the screening Sunday at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker Joanne Morris, who is volunteering to sponsor a family through West Newbury Congregational Church, will discuss her group’s efforts to help this family make a new home here.
Donations taken before and after the screening will directly support the family’s immediate needs.
Anyone who is unable to attend, but would still like to donate, can mail a check to West Newbury Congregational Church with the note “Afghan Resettlement Funds” in the memo line to P.O. Box 176, West Newbury, MA 01985.
A trailer for the film can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=WzUVeuX1u04.
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/flee-film-screening-fundraiser-tickets-257333801327.
