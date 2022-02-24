MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library is partnering with 27 other public libraries in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to offer free virtual personal finance workshops in March and April for ages 17 to 30.
The workshops are presented by the Babson Financial Literacy Project, a nonprofit initiative designed to help young adults acquire the necessary financial knowledge and skills for long-term independence and prosperity.
Being financially savvy in today’s complicated world is challenging. Most young adults do not receive financial education and are left to their own devices to make financial decisions, according to a press release.
Many overspend, take on too much debt, and do not think about planning for the future, the press release said.
The goal of the workshops is to address some of those issues.
The free virtual workshops will be offered on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and are as follows: “Tips & Tricks for Managing Credit” on March 2; “Managing Your Money to Build Your Best Life” on March 16; “Decisions! Decisions!” on April 6; and “Protecting You and Your Assets” on April 20.
Participants can register for any or all of the workshops.
For workshop descriptions and to register, go to the library events calendar at www.merrimaclibrary.org.
