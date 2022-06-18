WEST NEWBURY — Firefighters from several communities battled a four-alarm house fire Saturday night.
Crews responded to 17 Brown Lane shortly before 7 p.m. after receiving a report there was a fire in a garage attached to the home, according to Chief Michael Dwyer of the West Newbury Fire Department.
Firefighters encountered heavy fire and assistance was requested from area communities by sounding second and third alarms.
More tankers were called in to supply water to fight the blaze. A fourth alarm brought in additional assistance, Dwyer said in a release.
Fighting the intense fire proved to be a challenge because of the limited availability of water in the area, he said.
A water supply command was set up to handle the flow of tankers from other communities and ensure there was enough water to battle the blaze.
Firefighters responded from West Newbury, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport and Salisbury along with the New Hampshire towns of East Kingston, Hampton Falls and Rye.
The Seacoast Fire Chiefs Mutual Aid District responded to the Brown Lane home with a regional air trailer and tanker. Fire department tankers responded from eight Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities
The Boxford, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and Rowley Fire Departments provided station coverage to West Newbury.
Firefighters remained at the home late into the night.
No other details on the fire were released, including the name of the homeowner and the possible cause.
