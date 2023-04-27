MERRIMAC — Four people fled a home on Wendy Way after a fire broke out early Thursday night.
But firefighters quickly knocked down the flames at 4 Wendy Way, which is in North Shore Community Mobile Home Park, according to Fire Chief Larry Fisher.
An occupant of the mobile home was taken to an area hospital for medical assistance, Fisher said in a release. The individual's medical condition was not released.
Fisher arrived at the home at 5:40 p.m. to find smoke rising from the rear of the home. The chief closed a bedroom door to prevent the fire from spreading.
Firefighters stretched a firehouse into the bedroom to put out the flames. The town's building inspector later determined that the home was uninhabitable, Fisher said.
The Merrimac Fire Department is investigating the fire's cause. The American Red Cross is helping the residents find a place to stay.
Firefighters from Amesbury helped extinguish the fire, while the West Newbury and Newton, New Hampshire, fire departments provided station coverage.
