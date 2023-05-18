NEWBURYPORT — Careless disposal of smoking materials more than likely caused Wednesday's two-alarm blaze that displaced a resident at River's Edge Condominiums, according to the city's top firefighter.
Firefighters from Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury and Seabrook, New Hampshire, responded to a report of a fire in a storage unit at 126 Merrimac St. at 2:43 p.m. No one was injured when the fire partially burned a condo and smoke damaged four other units.
Acting Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III said the fire appears to have been caused by someone carelessly tossing a cigarette into bark mulch.
"That's not unusual for this time of year. The mulch is highly flammable and we haven't had any rain in awhile," he said. "You combine that with the wind we had yesterday and someone disposing of cigarette, and it doesn't take much."
The fire extended into a common area connecting two of the condominium complex's buildings and got into the kitchen of Unit 34, according to Bradbury, who added the displaced resident should be back in her condominium relatively soon.
"It looks like it started at the ground level. The owner hadn't been in the storage unit for weeks and there was nothing in there, other than some chairs and fishing poles," he said. "The electric checked out, it was just bark mulch and that's more than likely what caused it."
Wednesday's strong winds also proved to be a challenge for firefighters, who stopped the fire from spreading to another residential building located roughly a dozen feet away.
Former City Councilor Bob Cronin, who lives at River's Edge, said he lost his golf clubs and had some boat cushions destroyed in a storage shed.
"Nobody was hurt, which is the key thing. I know another family lost some skis and bicycles but those can be replaced," he said. "I thought the fire and police departments not only did a superior job, but they went out of their way to assist some of the elderly folks, who were asked to leave their homes until everything was determined to be safe. They handled those people with kid gloves and caring and were extremely professional. They did a fantastic job."
Cronin also said he received plenty of calls from friends and neighbors concerned about his safety.
"I was really encouraged by how the folks in Newburyport responded and reached out to their neighbors to see if everyone was OK," he said.
Smoking materials and mulch led to the 2016 fire that gutted the popular downtown eatery Abraham's Bagels and the offices of Liberty Law on Liberty Street. Both businesses rebuilt in the same location.
Also in 2016, the front entrance to Michael's Harborside was damaged, and a flowerbox outside the Phoenix Room on State Street caught fire due to cigarettes that were thrown into mulch.
