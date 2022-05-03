WEST NEWBURY — Firefighters battled a barn fire Tuesday night on Crane Neck Street but were unable to save the building.
The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 p.m. in a two-story, gambrel-style barn at 11 Crane Neck St., according to Chief Michael Dwyer of the West Newbury Fire Department.
Firefighters, responding to a 911 call, arrived to find heavy smoke rising from the barn at the rear of the property, Dwyer said in a release.
The fire was quickly brought under control but not in time to save the barn, which will need to be torn down, he said. No one was injured.
The fire's origin and cause are being investigated though Dwyer said a hot, recently used lawnmower in the barn may have caused combustible materials to ignite.
Firefighters from Groveland, Georgetown, Newbury and Newburyport also responded to the blaze.
The Amesbury Fire Department covered West Newbury's fire station while the Merrimac Fire Department responded to a medical call in town during the fire.
Police officers from West Newbury and Groveland helped manage traffic as firefighters fought the fire.
