MERRIMAC — Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Locust Street home early Tuesday.
The fire was reported about midnight in the ceiling of the home at 32 Locust St., according to Chief Larry Fisher of the Merrimac Fire Department.
Smoke was rising from the single-family, Cape Cod-style home when firefighters arrived. The residents and a few pets had already evacuated the house, Fisher said in a release.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom where it broke out but the room sustained substantial smoke and water damage, he said. The crew remained at the home after the fire was extinguished to check for potential hot spots.
A firefighter was taken to an area hospital to be treated for symptoms of dehydration, Fisher said. No other injuries were reported.
Three residents and their pets were displaced by the fire and are being helped by friends and family members.
“By closing the doors to other rooms in the home, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin,” Fisher said. “We encourage residents to close doors in their homes, which reduces the possibility of fire spreading.”
The Fire Department is investigating the fire's cause.
