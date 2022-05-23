AMESBURY — Firefighters from numerous communities battled a three-alarm fire in a Pond Street condominium complex Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out about 5 p.m. at 25 Hope Drive, with heavy smoke pouring from the eaves and the attic of the two-story, four-unit complex as firefighters from Amesbury – with assistance from Newburyport and Salisbury – responded after receiving a 911 call, according to Amesbury Fire Chief Kenneth Berkenbush.
A resident who called 911 had already evacuated and no one else was inside when firefighters arrived.
A second alarm was struck, bringing firefighters from additional communities to the complex and to cover Amesbury's fire stations. Firefighters knocked down most of the flames by 5:45 p.m., Berkenbush said in a news release.
Damage from the fire was contained to the second-floor condo unit where it began and to a shared wall on the second floor. The first floor received smoke and water damage, the chief said.
Residents of all four units will be displaced temporarily since gas service was cut. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to help the residents.
The fire's cause is being investigated by the Amesbury Fire Department and the Police Department Arson Investigation Unit.
Firefighters also responded from West Newbury, Newbury and Merrimac along with the New Hampshire communities of Seabrook, Hampton, South Hampton, Hampton Falls, Kingston, East Kingston and Plaistow.
A rehabilitation unit from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services assisted at the fire and at Amesbury's stations.
The Amesbury Fire Department received assistance from the city's building, plumbing and electrical inspectors along with National Grid and Amesbury Emergency Management.
