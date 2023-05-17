NEWBURYPORT — Five units were damaged Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a three-story residential building on Merrimac Street.
No one was injured but a resident was displaced when flames burned the kitchen of a unit and smoke damaged four other units, according to Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III.
Firefighters from several communities responded to River’s Edge Condominiums after the Newburyport Fire Department received a report of a fire in a storage unit at 126 Merrimac St. at 2:43 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from an exterior wall of the building, which has a brick facade and wood frame, Bradbury said in a release.
Strong winds proved to be a challenge for firefighters but they stopped the fire from spreading to another residential building in the complex only about a dozen feet away, he said.
“Companies performed very well in difficult, windy conditions to knock down this fire quickly and prevent it from reaching other units,” Bradbury said. A second alarm was sounded as a precaution.
Firefighters from Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury and Seabrook helped Newburyport fight the fire at the waterfront complex. Firefighters from West Newbury, Rowley and Hampton, New Hampshire, covered Newburyport's stations.
The Newburyport Fire Department is investigating the fire's cause.
