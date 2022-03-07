SALISBURY — Nearly two months after a massive fire consumed multiple Central Avenue buildings near Salisbury Beach, what caused the nine-alarm blaze remains undetermined.
“And I don’t anticipate that to change,” Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said Friday afternoon.
The Salisbury Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been investigating the Jan. 17 fire since five buildings, including Michael’s Oceanfront Motel, were destroyed and an estimated 36 people were left homeless.
Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said state fire officials require investigators to classify a fire as “undetermined” if they cannot eliminate all but one possible cause.
“Fire investigators work first to determine the fire’s point of origin. They then attempt to determine the cause by identifying all possible sources of ignition at that point and ruling them out until they are left with only one most probable cause,” Wark said in an email Friday. “The more damage a fire causes, the more difficult this process is and the longer it can take. While the joint investigation has not reached a point where we can announce a final determination, the effort is ongoing and we will announce its conclusion.”
Michael’s Oceanfront Motel at 40 Central Ave. was built about 1974 and the property was last assessed at $1,050,900 ($440,000 building value, $606,800 land value and extra features valued at $3,300.)
The building featured 22 rooms. The property was bought by Gina and Thomas Cloutier of Salem, New Hampshire, from Dean Borrelli for $551,250 in May 2014.
Borrelli is also the listed owner of 30 Central Ave., which he bought from Beverly Borrelli for $225,000 in May 2014.
The single-family, Colonial-style building was constructed in 1920 and most recently assessed at $720,200 ($265,900 building value, $10,300 extra features value, $44,000 land value.)
The property at 38 Central Ave. was last assessed at $878,100 ($542,700 building value and $335,400 land value) and owned by Thomas and Marguerite Levesque of Hampton, New Hampshire.
Thomas Levesque has owned the property since 2019. It contained eight residential units.
Grace Marie Saffi of Seabrook, New Hampshire, owned the single-residential-unit property at 34 Central Ave., which was last assessed at $1,017,800 ($291,000 in building value, $726,800 in land value.)
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
