WEST NEWBURY — Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire on Maple Street that posed a threat to a barn and animals Sunday night.
Flames broke out in the barn at 74 Maple St. shortly before 8:30 p.m. but no people or animals were injured, according to Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
There were goats in the barn at the time of the fire. Alpacas are also cared for on the property, Dwyer said in a release.
Assistance was requested from fire departments in neighboring communities, he said.
West Newbury firefighters were the first to arrive, stretching a hose line and immediately extinguishing the flames, Dwyer said.
“The fast response of firefighters and their aggressive work made the difference tonight,” he said.
A Groveland Fire Department crew used a thermal camera to determine the fire only damaged the wood-shingle siding on the barn and did not extend to the building. Only mild water damage was reported in the barn, and the charred siding will need to be replaced.
It was determined that the fire began in a compost bin next to the barn.
Merrimac firefighters also responded to the fire as did West Newbury police and a Cataldo Ambulance crew.
The Newburyport, Georgetown and Newbury fire departments covered West Newbury during the fire.
