MERRIMAC — Firefighters from numerous communities fought a fire at a Skunk Road home Sunday afternoon.
The three-alarm blaze broke out about 2:15 p.m. at the single-family home, causing major damage, according to Merrimac fire Chief Larry Fisher. The home is expected to be a total loss, he said in a news release.
Three firefighters were transported to nearby hospitals. One was treated for a heart-related medical emergency and two for injuries sustained during the fire, he said.
Merrimac Fire received a 911 call reporting a structure fire. The first arriving firefighters attempted to attack the fire but encountered heavy flames and were pushed back, Fisher said.
Second and third alarms were struck to request additional equipment and firefighters. Crews were expected to remain at the home throughout the day and overnight.
Heavy flames from the fire ignited nearby brush and wood and spread rapidly, Fisher said.
The spreading flames caused a significant threat and if it were not for the work of firefighters and the state Forest Fire Control and Forestry Division, the flames could have resulted in a widespread blackout in the area and additional property damage, he added.
Significant water supply and water pressure issues at nearby hydrants affected initial firefighting efforts.
The Merrimac Fire Department received assistance at the fire from the Amesbury, Newburyport, Groveland, West Newbury, Georgetown, Salisbury, Haverhill, Rowley and Methuen fire departments. Firefighters also responded from the East Kingston, Newton and Plaistow fire departments in New Hampshire.
The Merrimac Police and Public Works departments responded as did the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services; the Cataldo Ambulance Rehab Unit; fire chiefs from East Kingston, Amesbury, Newburyport and Newton; and the Amesbury Emergency Management Agency.
The origin of the fire will be investigated by the Merrimac Fire Department and Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office.
