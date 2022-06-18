MERRIMAC — Local and area fire departments knocked down a three-alarm house fire early Saturday morning on High Street.
Units first responded to 10 High St. around 1:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story, wood-frame single-family home. A second alarm was struck at 1:34 a.m., bringing more mutual aid to the scene and into town to cover the Merrimac stations.
A third alarm was struck at 2:17 a.m. to obtain additional mutual aid and provide relief and support but by this time crews had mostly extinguished the flames.
One Amesbury firefighter was transported by an Amesbury Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution..
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Merrimac Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the fire marshal.
Firefighters from Amesbury, East Kingston, N.H., Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Newbury, Newburyport, Newton, N.H., Plaistow, N.H., Salisbury, and West Newbury responded, along with a rehab unit from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and Atlantic Ambulance Service, according to Fire Chief Larry Fisher who went on to thank all those who responded and covered Merrimac stations.
