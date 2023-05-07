ROWLEY — Firefighters from a half dozen communities responded to a four-acre brush fire that was knocked down near the town water treatment facility Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded about 3:30 p.m. and battled the fire until about 4 p.m. as it traveled up to a chain-link fence surrounding the facility.
There were no reported injures and a nearby housing development did not appear to be threatened.
Rowley fire Lt. Matt Harney said the fire burned about four acres of woods just west of the water treatment facility at 64 Pingree Farm Road.
Firefighters from the Rowley, Newburyport, Ipswich, Georgetown, Newbury and Boxford fire departments responded along with the state Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry.
Firefighters remained at the site to douse trees and dig up smoldering earth following the fire.
