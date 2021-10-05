NEWBURYPORT — From “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” Firehouse Center for the Arts has plenty of performances to keep audiences entertained throughout October and November.
On Sunday, the Firehouse Cabaret Series will present “Jukebox Classics,” a cabaret pulling strictly from jukebox musicals for a fun play on modern and classic sounds. The event begins at 7 p.m. and runs for about an hour.
Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31, the theater company presents eight performances of “Evil Dead the Musical” at various times.
The show follows five college students who go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons.
There will be plenty of blood, dismembered limbs, demons telling bad jokes and music.
On Oct. 24, the Firehouse Cabaret Series presents “Myths and Legends” at 7 p.m. The cabaret delves deep into musicals with a basis in mythology, legend or fantasy.
On Oct. 29 at 11 p.m., the Firehouse will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a cult classic movie about sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) stuck with a flat tire during a storm. They discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist.
Between Nov. 5 and 21, there will be 12 performances at varying times of “Rumors,” a two-act comedy about a dinner party gone topsy-turvy in one of Simon’s most celebrated comedies.
Ticket prices for these performances range from $15 to $40. Purchase online at www.firehouse.org, call 978-462-7336 or visit the Peter G. Kelly Memorial Box Office, which is open Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.
For the safety of audience members, volunteers and performers, the Firehouse has implemented updated protocols for all patrons attending indoor performances. Masks are required at all times in all indoor spaces, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
All people must bring either a COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours.
To learn more about COVID-19 protocols, visit https://www.firehouse.org/covid-protocols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.