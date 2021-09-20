NEWBURYPORT — Firehouse Center for the Arts begins its 2021-22 theatrical season in November.
The season will feature five full-scale performances: “Rumors” by Neil Simon, “next to normal,” “The Revolutionists,” “The Producers” and “Once.”
Firehouse Executive Director John Moynihan is enthusiastic about the upcoming season.
“We are so excited to announce our 2021-22 season and welcome the community back into the theater with a lineup of shows that reflect the heightened emotion of the 18 months, celebrate our ability to persevere, and a reminder to have humor through it all,” Moynihan said.
“This upcoming season marks 30 years of providing live entertainment to our North Shore community,” he added. “It is because of this community that we are still here. The support over the past 30 years, and the last 18 months in particular, has been overwhelming. We look forward to celebrating with performances that center on hope, human connection, and the personal experience that you only get with live theater.”
The Firehouse’s Mainstage Season features:
”Rumors” by Neil Simon (Nov. 5-21) is a two-act comedy about a dinner party gone topsy-turvy. “Rumors” follows a group of New York socialites attending a 10th anniversary party as they hilariously try to conceal a scandal from the police and the media.
”next to normal” (Feb. 11-20) is a 2009 Tony Award-winning American rock musical about a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family.
”The Revolutionists” (March 11-27) is a comedy that takes place during the “Reign of Terror” in Paris in 1793, featuring former queen Marie Antoinette, assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges and Caribbean spy Marianne Angelle. These four women conspire, plot murder and resist insanity before losing their heads in this fantastical comedy that also touches on feminism, legacy and standing up for one’s beliefs.
”The Producers” (June 10 to July 17) is adapted from Mel Brooks’ 1967 film of the same name. It is a musical about two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by fraudulently overselling interests in a sure-fire flop until the show unexpectedly turns out to be successful.
”Once” (Aug. 5 to Sept. 4) is a musical based on the 2007 film of the same name, and the only show with music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. It centers on an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music, and includes the Academy Award-winning song “Falling Slowly.”
Tickets are now on sale. The recently dedicated Peter G. Kelly Memorial Box Office is open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Single ticket prices range from $30 to $40 and can be purchased online or by visiting the box office.
For the safety of the audience, volunteers and performers, the Firehouse has implemented updated protocols for all patrons attending indoor performances. Masks are required at all times indoors for patrons regardless of vaccination status.
The Firehouse can be followed on Facebook and Instagram @firehousecenter. Check www.firehouse.org for COVID protocols, announcements and more information on other programs, events and performances.
