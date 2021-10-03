ROWLEY — The Great Marsh Shellfish Co. has officially started a growout farm and planted its first oyster crop in the water.
Brenden Doyle, a Gloucester resident and U.S. Navy veteran, purchased the property at 0 Hog Island a couple of years ago with the hope of fulfilling his lifelong dream of operating an oyster farm.
Last fall, after close to a year of hearings before town officials, Doyle and his father-in-law, James Barry O’Connell — a U.S. Marine veteran and longtime Rowley resident — received a 10-year aquaculture license to use the Hog Island property and an overwintering area on a section of Plum Island Sound for shellfish farming.
The pair also secured all the required approvals from the state and passed a federal review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Doyle has been working closely with the Shellfish Commission, shellfish constable, selectmen and the harbormaster in Rowley, and the Department of Marine Fisheries to ensure everything is properly permitted.
The area is marked off with lighted navigational buoys to warn Rowley River users of the hazards of cages and ropes in the water. Harbormaster Bill DiMento gave his full approval, working with Doyle every step of the way to ensure that boaters have plenty of room to navigate the river at both high and low tides.
Doyle recently purchased his first crop of 50,000 oyster seeds from the hatchery at Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury. He also bought 50,000 quahog seeds.
The seeds will take three years to mature before they have any market value, though. It will be a few years before Doyle is able to see any of his investment in this business return.
Over the past year and a half, there have been a few setbacks in the aquaculture industry with the biggest one being the closing of Cat Cove Marine Laboratory at Salem State University, he said.
Doyle initially planned to work closely with the laboratory, even putting an order in for 100,000 soft-shell clam seed last year.
Unfortunately, the university closed the laboratory due to financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The laboratory had been the only certified hatchery for soft-shell clams in the state.
“That’s a huge loss to the industry,” Doyle said. “Now, in order to get soft-shell clam seed, I have to go up to Maine and there are only a couple hatcheries up there that are doing it.”
A major component of Doyle’s plan for The Great Marsh Shellfish Co. is the renovation of the cabin at 0 Hog Island into a shellfish hatchery, but the state Department of Environmental Protection is not in favor. The state wants Doyle to remove the structure because the property is within the Great Marsh Area of Critical Environmental Concern.
Under this designation, all laws, rules and regulations within the area are supposed to “be made and enforced in the best interest of the natural resource, and the primary natural resource that they cited was the vast shellfish resource,” Doyle said.
He continues to argue that the hatchery would benefit the environment by bringing millions of shellfish seed each year, which would improve water quality and help restore the marine ecosystem.
The commercial growout farm can be profitable on its own, but Doyle said it would just be raising seed and selling it without any of the regenerative shellfish work.
Without the hatchery, “I’m not giving back — and that giving back part is so important to me,” he said. “It’s just as important to me as anything else at the farm. Without that part there, you can’t really build back your community.”
Though Doyle cannot move forward with hatchery plans for now, he is working with the town to capture wild shellfish seed — which “naturally has a 10 to 20% chance of surviving” — and protect it from green crabs and other natural predators.
With protection from predators and a proper sediment to settle in, the seed could have a “80 to 90% chance of surviving,” Doyle explained.
Another major effort is trapping green crabs and educating others on how to use them both in recipes and as bait.
Lt. Col. Carl Geary, a U.S. Army veteran, has been working with Doyle on the farm.
Together, over the last few weeks, they have been trapping European green crabs, which are an invasive species in this area. They have been trapping hundreds of pounds of green crabs each week.
“You hear a lot of people talk about how upset they are with the green crabs, but there’s not a lot of people actually on the ground doing something about it,” Doyle said.
He spoke highly of GreenCrab.org, saying the organization is one of the few actually working to address the problem and raise awareness about the uses of green crabs.
The company is also planning to work with The Governor’s Academy to set up some educational opportunities for students as the school expands its marine sciences program.
A website and social media pages for The Great Marsh Shellfish Co. are still in the works.
