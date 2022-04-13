NEWBURYPORT — "Fishing the North Shore & Beyond" with Gary George is the topic for an in-person program at Newburyport Public Library on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m.
Captain Gary George will discuss the tackle and tactics he uses to pursue offshore groundfish. He will also discuss his methods for catching striped bass in the area.
George has been fishing the waters around the North Shore for more than 40 years. Most of his fishing is split between offshore bottoming fishing and inshore striped bass fishing. He is a licensed captain and has worked as a fishing associate for Orvis.
This series is supported in part by a grant from the Newburyport Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, and is also funded in part by donations to the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library.
