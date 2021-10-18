ROWLEY — The Board of Health will sponsor a flu shot clinic Wednesday at Fire Department headquarters, 475 Haverhill St. Appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. Preregister at https://hipaa.jotform.com/212869356314158.
A high dose of the influenza vaccine will be available for seniors ages 65 and older.
Masks are required. Bring a photo ID and an insurance card. For more information, email health@townofrowley.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.