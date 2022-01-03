NEWBURYPORT — Fitness experts Hannah and Sean Stellmach, who own and manage Fitness Together of Newburyport, appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview the Stellmachs about how people can motivate themselves to turn their New Year’s aspirations for getting fit into a plan, and a plan into action.
They will describe some of the common barriers people encounter in their efforts to exercise regularly, and methods and attitudes they observed in their work as fitness coaches that help people stay the course.
The Stellmachs will also talk about the critically important health benefits of regular exercise, as well as the serious hazards of inactivity. They will discuss some of the latest research findings from exercise science, and how to integrate these into a fitness plan.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and on WJOP (FM 96.3). The show will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube at NCMHub.org.
After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon) at NCMHub.org.
