Alexis Foley of Newburyport, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the Dean's list. Northern Vermont University is a two-campus institution of higher education with campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vermont, as well as an online division.

