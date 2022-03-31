NEWBURYPORT — Food and wellness writer Lisa C. Johnson will present a free, virtual “Why & How I Blog” event with Emma Andrews Library and Community Center on Saturday, April 7.
Johnson created the Anali’s Next Amendment Blog to write about food and the connections between food, family, wellness and current events in 2006.
The practicing attorney has published features and first-person essays in “The Atlantic,” “Legal Zoom” and “South Shore Living.” She has also contributed numerous food articles to WGBH’s food blog, “Craving Boston.”
Library commissioner and local author Aine Greaney will host the April 7 event, which will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Johnson is expected to talk about why she launched her blog, as well as her experience interviewing more than 20 Greater Boston personalities, including NewsCenter 5 co-anchor Maria Stephanos and Flour Bakery owner Joanne Chang.
To register for the free, virtual event, send an email to the library events team at: emmaandrewslibrary@gmail.com before 5 p.m. on April 7.
The virtual event is part of the Emma Andrews Library and Community Center’s 2022 Writers Series, which is supported by a grant from the Newburyport Cultural Council and another grant from the International Women’s Writing Guild.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.