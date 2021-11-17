NEWBURYPORT — Coldwell Banker Realty will host a food drive for First Parish Newbury Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Coldwell Banker Realty office, 47 Merrimac St.
Anyone with a donation will be able to easily pull up and volunteers will be ready to help unload donations.
The wish list of food donations includes hearty soups, Knorr rice and pasta sides, toilet paper and paper towels, all toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, deodorants, shower gel), instant coffee, English muffins, broths, stuffing, gravy (dry mixes and jars) and cranberry sauce.
The food pantry brings residents together to help neighbors in need of food. The food pantry serves residents of Newbury, Byfield, Newburyport, West Newbury, Salisbury, Rowley and Ipswich.
