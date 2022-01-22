"Read for a Better World" is this year’s theme for the Amesbury Public Library’s virtual Winter Reading Program.
Continuing to March 15, participants of all ages can earn virtual badges by logging their reading time, reading on certain topics, or completing activities. Participants who complete the challenge (earning six or more badges) can claim a completion prize on March 15 for a sweet local treat.
Kids from prekindergarten to fourth grade will be able to earn a free book by completing the program online or at their school libraries on paper. Teens will be able to pick up a mug and recipes to do microwave mug cakes. Raffle prizes will be awarded to all ages including puzzles, board games, cozy blankets, and more.
Registration is easy as it can be done on the library website or with the Beanstack app. Participants can also ask for a paper version as well. The program is free to anyone who would like to participate.
Throughout this time, the Youth Services Department will offer Make and Take projects for kids, craft activity programs for teens, and Take Out Storytime kits for ages 2 to 6-years-old and Take Away Reading kits for first to fourth graders. Families with young children can also participate in the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" challenge.
Visit the Amesbury Public Library website calendar for programming and registration as well adult virtual programming at www.amesburylibrary.org
Questions? For the adult program, contact reference@amesburylibrary.org. For the youth programs, contact ys@amesburylibrary.org
